Oyo monarch decries incessant land grabbing cases, seeks police intervention

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Senator Lekan Balogun has expressed concern over reported cases of land grabbing, soliciting the assistance of the state police command.

Oba Balogun has asked the State Police Command to work hand in hand with the traditional institution in Ibadanland comprising the Olubadan Palace, the members of Olubadan Advisory Council, Mogajis and Baales to permanently get rid of the menace of land grabbing.

He sought assistance while playing host to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Compol Adebola Hamzat during his familiarization visit to the palace alongside some of the members of the top echelon of the Command.

Oba Balogun remarked that for the…