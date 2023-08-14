Protest against Emir of Kano: Police nab six

The Kano State Police Command has taken into custody six individuals who participated in a protest on Sunday, where they allegedly demanded the removal of the current Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, and the reinstatement of the dethroned Emir Sanusi Lamido.

Addressing the media on Monday, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Usaini Gumel, disclosed that the police have identified six people who were part of the protesting crowd that caused disruptions during the re-commissioning of the Hasiya Bayero Paediatric Hospital.

The hospital is situated close to the Palace of Emir Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, who was present at the event.

The protest saw the…