Sanwo-Olu monitors health palliative services for pregnant women in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has paid unscheduled visit to Island Maternity Hospital on Lagos Island as he walked quietly into the hospital’s maternity ward where two expectant mothers were being examined, catching the medical personnel unaware.

The governor, who walked quietly into the hospital ward at 6:35pm on Sunday, to monitor compliance of the State’s medical staff to the Health Palliative Scheme put in place across the Lagos State-owned General Hospitals, met one of the expectant mothers, Odeyemi Omowunmi.

The 37-year-old expectant mother is heavily pregnant but not yet due for delivery and had to be compelled to take admission weeks ahead of her…