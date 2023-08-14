There is no profit in insulting Nigerian leaders — Bauchi commissioner

The people of Bauchi have been charged to support and assist the newly appointed state commissioners with prayers instead of insulting leaders for the progress of the State.

The disclosure was made by the chairman of the Ulama Council Zama’atul Izalatul Bid’ah Wa’ikamatus Sunna JIBWIS, Toro chapter, Mallam Usman Yusuf Tilde during their visit to the new Bauchi commissioner of health, Dr Adamu Umar Sambo in his residence at Magama Gumau ahead of today’s swearing-in ceremony.

Malam Yusuf who attributed insult as the major cause of the hardship Nigerians are undergoing, charged the people of Bauchi and Nigeria at large to desist from insulting leaders for the progress of…