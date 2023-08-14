Tinubu health agenda would cover 50 million vulnerable Nigerians – Presidency

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr. Salma Anas-Ibrahim has disclosed that the renewed hope health agenda of President Bola Tinubu is committed to covering over 50 million Nigerians and the most vulnerable, including the elderly people within the next four years.

Anas-Ibrahim while disclosing this in her keynote address on Monday at the National Healthy Ageing Summit in Abuja, therefore, expressed optimism that it is doable, as younger generations can tap the potentials and harness the contributions of all to achieve national development and socio-economic growth of their country.

She said: “The renewed hope health agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu…