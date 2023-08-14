We’ll spend remaining of 2023 budget to fight banditry — Katsina Gov

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umar Radda, has said that the state government will spend the remaining funds budgeted for the 2023 fiscal year on efforts to restore security to the state.

The Governor, who disclosed this during a meeting with Katsina elders on the issues of security in the state, said he will forward a request to the state House of Assembly to secure approval to spend all the funds required until normalcy is restored in parts of the state battling with armed banditry and kidnapping.

He noted that the state government will not grant amnesty or enter any form of dialogue with the armed bandits but will support security agencies to bring back a decisive end…