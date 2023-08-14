Why FCCPC delisted 18 digital loan apps on Playstore — FG

The Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has delisted over 18 digital money lending companies from Google.

FCCPC on behalf of the Joint Regulatory and Enforcement Task Force (JRETF) had earlier established the Limited Interim Regulatory/ Registration Framework and Guidelines for Digital Lending in 2022.

The Guidelines set November 14, 2022 as expiry date for Digital Money Lenders (DMLs) already in business, and existing on Google Playstore to complete the compliance requirements or risk removal from Playstore. The expiration date also applied to continuing and uninterrupted service by payment systems and gateways or other financial institutions that…