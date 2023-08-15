3 killed after Russian missile strikes in Volyn — Regional governor

Three people have been killed by Russian missile attacks in the Volyn region of north-western Ukraine, the regional governor has said.

Many were wounded and some were in hospital in the city of Lutsk, Yuriy Poguliaiko said.

Air strikes also damaged buildings in the western Lviv region, but there were no deaths, the city’s mayor said.

Ukraine’s air defense forces said they had destroyed 16 out of at least 28 missiles launched by Russia overnight.

In Lutsk, businesses and homes appeared to have been hit, with local officials saying most of the damage was caused by falling debris from intercepted missiles.

And in Lviv, more than 100 buildings were damaged as a result of the…