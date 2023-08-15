FCMB offers N10m clean energy loan to households, SMEs

Nigerian households and small businesses looking to acquire solar panels, batteries, inverters, and other green energy equipment now have access to as much as N10 million to buy these assets through the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Energy Finance Loan.

The loan is designed to help homes and small businesses like hospitals, schools, restaurants, bars, stores, hotels, and fashion places keep life and work going by using clean energy.

Commenting on the Energy Loan product, the Managing Director of FCMB, Mrs Yemisi Edun, described it as “another bold intervention by the lender to unlock the potential of the renewable and clean energy sector, provide relief to Nigerians, and…