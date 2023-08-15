FMAN donates N20m seed testing laboratory to NASC 

The Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMAN) has donated a Laboratory – a seed testing molecular diagnostic facility worth N20,000 million to the National Agricultural Seed Council(NASC) which will assist to enhance and upgrade its capacity to meet global standards.

Speaking during the launching of laboratory, the Executive Secretary of the FMAN, Alhaji Olalekan Saliu reiterated that FMAN cherishes its partnership and collaboration with you for the milestone achievement, as we look forward to furthering engagements with the NASC in its quest to bring more viable and vibrant seed culture to Nigeria.

While congratulating NASC, he said FMAN will continue to collaborate with…