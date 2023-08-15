GWR: Kenya chef, Maliha Mohammed, cooks for 95 hours, surpasses Hilda Baci’s record

A Kenyan Chef, Maliha Mohammed has unofficially surpassed Hilda Baci’s record for the Guinness Worlds Record longest cooking hours.

Recall that Nigerian chef, Hilda Balci was 2 months ago officially declared the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking hours with a time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

The record has however been unofficially surpassed by the Kenyan chef who recently completed a 95 hours cooking marathon.

Muhammed who commenced her marathon cooking on August 11 has unofficially set a new record after cooking for 95 hours.

Announcing her new feet, she took to her Instagram page on Tuesday with a flyer

boldly stating, ‘NEW WORLD RECORD”.

Nigerian Tribune