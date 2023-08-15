NASU FCT chair, Adebola, berates FG over absence of proposed subsidy removal palliative

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has bemoaned absence of palliatives, more than two months after the removal of petrol subsidy.

Speaking at the quadrennial conference/election of NASU FCT council in Abuja, Michael Adebola decried the unending upward adjustment in the pump price of petrol, which has moved from the initial N540 to over N617 per litre.

Adebola, who was the chair of the council, said, “We are not oblivious to the cries of our members in the FCT council on the high cost of transportation with a resultant effect on the cost of living.

“We demand that the government of the day work on policies that can alleviate the…