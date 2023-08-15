‘Nigeria lack adequate mortgage system to facilitate housing purchase’

Apparently disturbed by low home ownership among Nigerians, former President of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Mr. Chuks Omeife, said the nation lacked adequate mortgage system to facilitate housing purchase on behalf of people.

This, he said slowed down the development of housing which has accumulated over the years causing huge deficit in the national housing stock.

Besides, he said the issue of high building materials’ cost has not helped affordability of houses.

“Housing affordability is a play or interaction of many factors which includes majorly the low percentage of the local component content in housing development, Unfortunately as at today,…