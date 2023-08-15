Northern Coalition cautions military junta on prosecution of ousted President 

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has expressed concerns over a fresh move by the military junta in Niger Republic to bring charges of high treason against the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Reacting to the announcement by the Niger’s military-appointed Prime Minister, CNG, in a statement by its Spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said it was ill-timed, ill-advised and condemnable, as well as a provocation and contradiction of the junta’s reported willingness to find a peaceful solution to the current crisis.

The CNG also warned against any form of international escalation of the conflict and urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to continue to…