Ovia South-West APC candidate calls for credible election 

As political parties in Edo State intensify campaigns ahead of the September 2, 2023 local government elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ovia South West Local Government Area, Thomson Ogiemwonyi, on Tuesday appealed to the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) to ensure a free level playing ground for parties regardless of political affiliation.

Ogiemwonyi said to achieve a credible election, there had to be a free and fair process from EDSIEC for all participating parties in the election.

He said APC had campaigned and still campaigning around the nooks and crannies of all the wards in the localities, adding that they were sure of…