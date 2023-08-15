Rice mills shut down in Kano over scarcity of paddies

THE chairman, Northern Chamber of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture Alhaji Dalhatu Abubakar, has raised the alarm over scarcity of raw materials currently forcing millers to shut down.

He also expressed fear that food insecurity may hit its worst level in Nigeria if the present scarcity of paddy, a major raw material for the production of finished rice, persists.

Speaking on Monday in Kano, Dalhatu Abubakar who is also the Chairman, Al-Hamsad Integrated Rice Mill,also said that the implication of paddy scarcity would forced increase in the price of finish rice, which would further mitigate activities of smugglers.

He added that Food and Agriculture Organisation of the…