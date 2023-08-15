School fees increment in Nigeria

The statement by Robert Orben that “If you think education is expensive, try ignorance” is logically correct, and its level of reasonability cannot be contested.

When directed towards the people, the message seems to be a cliché used by government institutions and others who have been ringing the bells of school fee increments to justify the exorbitant cost of education in the country.

However, when addressed to the government which should be the primary sponsor of these institutions, they flounder back into many excuses and other justifications for their irresponsibility.

Certain facts are indisputable. Nigerian educational institutions have been struggling to provide…