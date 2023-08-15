Subsidy Removal: Gombe Gov flags off distribution of palliative to 450,000 beneficiaries

In keeping with his administration’s commitment to the welfare and wellbeing of the people, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has flagged off distribution of food items and agricultural inputs palliatives to cushion the effects of the economic hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy in the country.

The distribution ceremony, held in Dadinkowa at the Palace of Emir of Yamaltu, demonstrates the Governor’ s strong belief in shared values of compassion and solidarity during challenging times.

In his remarks, the Governor explained that the launching of the distribution of palliatives was a comprehensive effort aimed at aiding over 450,000 beneficiaries…