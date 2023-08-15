Tax Reforms will address fiscal challenges facing nation’s

The Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms has expressed optimism that the initiative by President Bola Ahmed would address the broad fiscal challenges facing the nation’s economy without suffocating the Nigerian masses.

A member of the committee and the Ondo State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa, stated this while fielding questions from journalists at a media forum organised by the State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) tagged Ondo Media Agenda in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Tuesday

Akinterinwa said the policy will put an end to overreliance on borrowing to fund government expenditure and assured that the Committee will come…