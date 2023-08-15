Trust Tinubu to redeem pledge on palliatives, APC tells Nigerians

All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured Nigerians that the present administration would redeem its pledge on short and long-term palliatives to cushion the effect of removal of subsidy on petrol.

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje made the declaration on Tuesday when he met a Forum of former Directors of APC Presidential Campaign Council which paid him a visit.

The team was led by Major-General Abdulmalik Jubril.

The APC Chairman who said the removal of subsidy was a welcome development said Nigerians would very soon feel the impact of the short and long-term palliatives promised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said: “It was obvious that subsidy could not…