Unilorin electoral body releases criteria for students’ union election

The Independent Students’ Electoral Commission of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN ISEC) has begun preparations for the commencement of the 2021/2022 academic session’s Students’ Union electioneering processes.

This was confirmed in a statement released by the students’ electioneering body on Monday.

In the statement sighted by our reporter and titled “Eligibility & Grounds for Disqualification of an Aspirant,” the university’s electoral commission listed the requirements for each of the positions at the Students’ Union level as entailed in sections 23-30 of the Election Act, Constitution of the Students’ Union Laws.

Confirming the development to Tribune…