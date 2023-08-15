University of Ibadan directs staff to work

Amid the economic challenges faced by Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidy, resulting in increased prices of goods and services, the University of Ibadan (UI) has taken a proactive step by making adjustments to its schedule.

The institution aims to alleviate the impact of the fuel subsidy removal on its staff members.

A special release, numbered 4642 and dated August 14, 2023, was issued, bearing the signature of the Registrar and Secretary to the Council, G.O. Saliu.

The University administration acknowledged the hardship faced by individuals who rely on their salaries to commute to work, particularly given the rising costs of transportation and living expenses.

To…