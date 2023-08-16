Don’t be distracted, focus on agricultural growth — FACAN President tells members

The President of Federation of Agricultural Commodity Association of Nigeria (FACAN), Victor Iyama, has charged members of the association not to be distracted by the current challenges FACAN is facing, rather focus on development of agricultural commodities value chain.

Iyama, who doubles as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Association gave charge while briefing journalists on the crisis rocking the Association.

Recall that a group of Agriculture Commodity Association Presidents had recently ‘dissolved’ FACAN Executives on the allegation that it has not conducted election since 2016 when they were elected, among other alleged administrative misconducts.

Nigerian Tribune