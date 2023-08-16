East African firm says Facebook moderation work harmful, regrets contract

A firm contracted to moderate Facebook posts in East Africa has said, with hindsight, it should not have taken on the job.

Former Kenya-based employees of Sama – an outsourcing company – have said they were traumatised by exposure to graphic posts.

Some are now taking legal cases against the firm through the Kenyan courts.

Chief executive Wendy Gonzalez said Sama would no longer take work involving moderating harmful content.

Some former employees have described being traumatised after viewing videos of beheadings, suicide and other graphic material at the moderation hub, which the firm ran from 2019.

Former moderator Daniel Motaung previously told the BBC the first…