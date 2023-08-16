Gov Nwifuru commissions Ebonyi’s first private radio station

Governor Francis Nwifuru has called on Ebonyi sons and daughters to join hands in developing the State.

Governor Nwifuru stated this in Abakaliki while commissioning the newly established private radio station Legacy 95.1FM owned by Distinguish Senator Obinna Ogba.

Legacy 95.1FM, which started its operation in May this year, is the first private radio station to be established in the State since its creation.

The governor, however, urged the management of the radio not to encourage any form of fake news and hate speech capable of bridging the unity already existing in the State.

Governor Nwifuru commended Ogba for investing in his state and urged other leaders to emulate…