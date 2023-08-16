JOOPSA DG optimistic of transformed public service

The Director General of the John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA), Imuwahen Ajoonu, has said that the official launch of the academy on Saturday would bring about an accelerated public service transformation in Edo State, in particular, and Nigeria in general.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Ajoonu said the aim is to make the academy a premier learning destination for the public sector in the country.

She said the public service academy, which symbolises the commitment to equipping and empowering the men and women who dedicate their lives to serving Nigeria, was birthed by the Obaseki-led government to meet the demands of contemporary society.

The DG listed…