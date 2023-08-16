NEITI commences review, approval process for 2021 extractive audit reports

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has commenced the review and approval process for its 2021 Oil, Gas and Solid minerals reports.

This involves the engagement of multi-stakeholders comprising representatives of Companies, Civil Society and government who are invited to review, deliberate and approve the reports.

Speaking at the Stakeholders roundtable on Wednesday in Abuja, the Executive Secretary, NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya said the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative standards require that the Multi Stakeholders Group (MSG) which oversees the EITI reporting process and implementation in countries approve the industry reports produced…