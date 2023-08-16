NLC tells IGP to stop meddling in trade union affairs

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to stick to the dictates of his job and steer clear of trade union affairs which were clearly beyond the purview of his power to mediate upon.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, urged the IGP to be concerned with combating the rising rate of crime and insurgency in the country.

He said, “We want to warn the IGP to thread with caution and stop meddling in affairs that are clearly beyond the purview of his powers. If he receives a complaint against any trade union that is carrying out their legitimate duties, the norm is to refer such matters to the…