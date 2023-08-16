NSCDC pledges to partner security agencies to rid Niger of banditry

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi has promised to enhance further the working relationship of the Corps and other security agencies in order to rid Niger State of all the criminal elements that have been terrorising the State lately.

A statement by the NSCDC director of Public Relations Babawale Afolabi, on Wednesday in Abuja said Audi, made the pledge during his working visit to the Niger State Governor, Umar Muhammed Bago, to seek ways on ending the challenge of insecurity in the state.

He added that the Corps would strengthen its working synergy with sister agencies in the State.

“We came around to see…