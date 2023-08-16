Our children may have no place to call nation when our politicians finish with us — Sanusi

The 14th Emir of Kano State, Muhammad Sanusi II, has said that the coming generation may have nowhere to call a nation if Nigerians continue to accommodate too much rubbish from politicians without any form of check.

Sanusi, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), disclosed this while speaking in a now-viral video on social media.

Speaking in the video shared by @TheoAbuAgada on X (formerly Twitter), the former CBN boss said that if Nigerians fail to fight the high level of abnormalities in the country, the country might cease to exist in no distant time.

According to him, Nigerians should not allow politicians to intimidate them, regardless of whether they…