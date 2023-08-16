Relief for Naira: NNPCL secures $3bn crude repayment loan from AFREXIM bank

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and @afreximbank have jointly signed a commitment letter and termsheet for an emergency $3 billion crude oil repayment loan.

According to the agreement signed today at the bank’s headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, the AFREXIM will provide some immediate disbursement to the NNPCLtd to support the Federal Government’s ongoing fiscal and monetary policy reforms to stabilise the foreign exchange rate market.

The development comes on the heels of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) plan to intervene in the continued fall of the naira against foreign currencies like the dollar.

According to the acting governor of the…