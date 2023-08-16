Safety measures for water transport

MANY people travel on water for various reasons. Some do it for leisure, just to feel the cool breeze and many do it for exploration. It could also be a tourist attraction for many who go as far as boarding ships on a long voyage. For some others, it may be the only means of transportation around them and they have no choice but to use it. One of the advantages of water transportation is that it is less expensive than the rail, compared to road and air transportations. This invariably means it’s the cheapest means of transportation. It is also the best means of transporting heavy goods in many parts of the world. Its maintenance cost is the least out of all the various means…