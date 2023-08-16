Shettima hails Google’s N1.2bn grant for one million digital jobs in Nigeria

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has commended Google over its N1.2 billion grant initiative for the Federal Government’s one million jobs initiative.

He gave the commendation when he received some executive of the tech giant at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The vice president observed that the announcement of a grant to support the present administration’s digital jobs initiative is worthy of emulation by other companies.

Shettima said: “Let’s think outside the box and create more job opportunities. We need to walk the talk. It is easy to pontificate but very difficult to bring all of the ideas to fruition. I want to assure you, this administration is…