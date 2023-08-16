Taraba residents chide petition against Gov Kefas’s

Residents of Taraba state expressed on Wednesday that the petition against Governor Agbu Kefas over the 206 billion loan request by one Abdullahi Usman was a clear indication that the petitioner was an enemy of Taraba

The Nigerian Tribune reports that one Mr Abdulahi Usman has petitioned Governor Agbu Kefas before President Bola Tinubu and the acting governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, requesting the apex Bank to stop Zenith Bank PLC, United Bank for Africa UBA, Keystone Bank PLC, and Fidelity Bank PLC from granting a 206 billion loan facility to Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba.

The petitioner based his petition on the ground that Governor Kefas is still battling with an…