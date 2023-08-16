Village leaders lament marginalisation in Anambra community

Some village leaders at Amakor in Nanka community, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, have called on the State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, to quickly intervene to stop a breakdown of law and order in the community.

The Leaders, who addressed a press conference in Awka on Tuesday, lamented that they have been marginalized from the Nnaka community in various ways, including denial of the right to produce the Traditional Prime Minister of the community at a time when it is their turn, including being stopped from benefiting from government interventions.

The leadership of the village, Mr Daniel Ilo and Mr Walter Muoneme, who are the chairman and…