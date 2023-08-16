Wage review: Reps promise Nigerians will get survival package – Speaker

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honorable Tajudeen Abbas, has promised that lawmakers will ensure that Nigerians get a survival wage that can take them home in the ongoing minimum wage review.

Abbas, represented by Hon. Busayo Oluwole-Oke, representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency, made the pledge on Tuesday in Abuja at the National Policy Dialogue on Corruption, Social Norms and Behaviour Change in Nigeria.

The speaker also pledged legislators’ support to the ICPC in its fight against corruption, saying that factors that encouraged or promoted the menace must be addressed.

“We must acknowledge that different factors influence the attitude or action of…