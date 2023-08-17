All bottlenecks in ease of doing business to go – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has assured investors that his ongoing repositioning of the economy will receive a boost as he conducts an intensified removal of all bottlenecks in the way of efficient business startup and administration in Nigeria, with a particular emphasis on efficiency in service, tax reviews, and improved security.

He gave the assurance on Wednesday at the presidential villa in Abuja while receiving Ade Adeola, Managing Director of Energy and Natural Resources in Europe, Africa and the Middle East for Standard Chartered Bank; President Tinubu said his administration was already working hard on making a difference in attracting investments.

A statement issued by…