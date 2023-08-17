Bauchi Tribunal reserves judgement as

The Bauchi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has reserved judgement in the petition brought against the election of Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed as the Governor of Bauchi State and his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau.

The petition was filed by the defeated gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last general elections, Amb. Saddique Baba Abubakar.

The tribunal said during its sitting that it would communicate a date to deliver its judgement to the parties after counsel adopted their final written addresses.

INEC is the first respondent in the petition, while Governor Bala Mohammed and his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Jatau is listed…