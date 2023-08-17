Child Assault: Anambra govt ban on school temporary

The Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh has explained that the State Government only put a temporary ban on Blessed Wisdom Model School, GRA Onitsha.

Professor Chuma-Udeh who spoke to journalists at her office in Awka, stressed that the reason was to give the school management ample time to placate the family of the injured child, being part of the recommendations of the committee set up by government.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE gathered that prior to less than a month ago, the case of a two-year-old female child attending the school was injured with a cut tongue and broken femur, which led to series of actions by the family, state government and kept the…