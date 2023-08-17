Clergyman defrauds 1,132 members of technicians

A clergyman identified as Pastor Joseph Oluwa has been arrested by the police for allegedly defrauding 1,132 members of the National Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) in Kaduna.

The alleged scam involved a total of N25 million.

Pastor Oluwa reportedly promised loans ranging from N500,000 to N1 million to interested beneficiaries within the NATA.

However, he failed to fulfil these commitments, causing financial distress among the members.

Bola Ahmed Lawal, Chairman of NATA’s Kaduna Chapter, revealed that members had contributed 1% of the loan amount and paid N270 each as part of the loan process at a private bank in August 2021.

The Pastor assured that the loans would…