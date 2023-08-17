Communities impacted by oil exploration get training on ecological monitoring

The Niger Delta has for decades been negatively impacted by oil and gas exploitation activities with little hope for the restoration of communities’ degraded ecosystem. It has therefore become necessary for communities to have effective ecological monitoring skills to keep a tab on their environment.

To this end, Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) organised a monitoring training for Kono and Dic Fiberesima-Ama, both in Rivers State.

The communities are home to important ecosystems including estuaries, mangrove forests, and other aquatic habitats.

The training promoted and strengthened popular monitoring methods by communities, and provided knowledge of the benefits of…