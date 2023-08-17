D’Tigress’ record AfroBasket triumph – Tribune Online

ON Saturday, August 5, the Nigerian national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, emerged champions of Africa once again following their 84-74 win over Senegal in the final of the 2023 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament held in Kigali, Rwanda. In a huge shock to bookmakers who had given the team unenthusiastic ratings because of the large number of ‘rookies’, D’Tigress became only the second team after Senegal to clinch four consecutive AfroBasket titles. The win is indeed historic: when the D’Tigress filed out in the green-white-green of Nigeria in 2017, it was with a lot of concern, as they had waited for a title for 12 solid years. But all of that was to…