FRSC advises motorists from Bauchi to take alternate routes

Motorists driving to Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, and part of Borno state from Bauchi have been advised to use the Bauchi – Darazo – Dukku – Gombe Federal highway.

The development was necessitated by the cutting off of the Bauchi – Gombe federal highway at the Kalajanga bridge point following heavy rain on Saturday.

According to a Report on the failed portion of the Road within Bauchi State issued by the Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), CC PI Ikaba, the safest way, for now, is the alternative route.

He stated that “Due to heavy rainfall on Sunday morning, which started at about 0400hrs, a portion of the Bauchi – Gombe road was washed…