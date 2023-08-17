Gov Adeleke congratulates Oyetola on ministerial appointment

Osun Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has congratulated former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on his deployment as the Transportation Minister even as he directed the state Commissioner for Transport to prepare a plan of action to rehabilitate railway tracks across Osun.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Governor Adeleke described Oyetola’s appointment as a positive development for Osun state, urging the former Governor to use his office to support the growth and development of Osun.
“I congratulate my brother, Mr Oyetola. We rejoice with him and his family on this new national assignment. As I have always extended hands of fellowship to him, I am doing the same now as we…
Source: Nigerian Tribune