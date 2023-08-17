Kano govt decries attempt to bribe judge

The Kano State Government has expressed concern over a bribery alert raised by the Chairman of the Kano State National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, Justice Flora Ngozi Azinge.

Azinge had said that there was an attempt to bribe a tribunal member with money to sway justice in favour of a lawyer’s client.

She lamented in open court before the commencement of the session on Tuesday in Kano, how senior lawyers mainly engaged in unethical practice.

A statement signed by the State Commissioner of Information, Malam Baba Halilu Dantiye, said: “The attention of the Kano State Government has been drawn to an allegation made by the chairman of Kano National and…