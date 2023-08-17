Lawyers condemn new charges, demand sack of DSS DG

A group of lawyers under the platform of Lawyers in Defence of Democracy (LDD) have condemned the endless use of fabricated charges by the Department of State Security Services (DSS) to continue to hold the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, in illegal detention especially the new afterthought charges of breach of contract procurement law and called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately sack the Director General of the DSS, Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi, for dragging the agency into a matter outside its jurisdiction and competence to handle.

“Mallam Bichi should be sacked now for pioneering the affairs of the organization in a manner that…