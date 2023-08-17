Ohanaeze Ndigbo congratulates Umahi as Works Minister

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has congratulated Senator David Umahi on his appointment as Minister of Works by President Bola Tinubu.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, in it’s congratulatory message issued by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Thursday, said it was hopeful about the appointment of Umahi, as the federal Minister Works.

According to Ohanaeze, Umahi is a “champion of infrastructural revolution” and expressed hope that Umahi would replicate the “Ebonyi magic” in tackling the infrastructural deficiencies in Nigeria.

The organisation also urged the other Igbo ministers appointed by President Tinubu to be worthy ambassadors of the…