Police arrest woman for stealing one-month-old baby in Abia

Abia Police Command has confirmed that one Adaeze Lawrence is in its custody over the abduction of a month-old baby boy in Aba.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, CP Kenechukwu Onwumelie, who spoke through the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Chinaka Chioma Maureen, the suspect has already confessed to the crime

According to the PPRO, “On August 14, 2023, at approximately 4:00 PM, the Abia State Police SWAT team Aba received credible information and effectively apprehended one Adaeze Lawrence of Amaogbonna by Umuada in Aba. She was found in possession of a baby boy who is one month and two days old.

“During interrogation, the accused, Adaeze…