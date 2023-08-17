Subsidy Removal: Niger govt to spend N3bn on palliatives

Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago has disclosed that the State Government would spend N3 billion on palliatives to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

Governor Bago disclosed this at the closing of a two-day retreat organised for Commissioners, members of the State House of Assembly, Special Advisers, Local Government council Chairmen and Heads of MDAs held in Suleja.

He explained that each ward in Chanchaga, Bida, Suleja and Kontagora local government areas are to receive N20 million, while the remaining words in 21 local government areas are to get N10 million each.

The money, according to the Governor, is to be used in purchasing food items at the Ward level for onward…