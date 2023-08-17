Subsidy removal: No instant solution to Nigeria’s problems – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that the solution to Nigeria’s problem cannot be like instant coffee, noting that what the country is going through is like the pain of birth but after it will come merriment.

Speaking at the public presentation of “Brutally Frank,” the autobiography of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, in Abuja on Thursday, he affirmed that the country is going through a difficult stage, but assured that the problems will be surmounted.

Tinubu pointed out that the federal government has started to provide palliatives such as the distribution of grains and provision of mass transit buses.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Secretary of the Government of…